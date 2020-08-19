Advertisement

Michigan receives $65 million dollars in school funding from CARES Act

By Megan Smedley
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced $65 million dollars in funding from the CARES Act for schools in need.

It will go to Michigan school districts and other education related entities that have been hit hard by the pandemic.

The Governor also said the funding will help address the ‘digital divide’ and issues with remote learning across the state.

“Schools have an important role to play in helping our families,” Whitmer said. “They can use their buildings to provide spaces where children can learn in small groups. They can partner with community based organizations to ensure that working families have options. The funds that I am announcing today can be used to fund these types of efforts and ensure every child in our state is safe and healthy during the school year.”

Districts will receive funding based on their numbers of economically disadvantaged students and special education students.

