Medical Moment: Wartime strategies being used at home

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Imagine working on the wounded in a war zone or combat field hospital.

The injuries can be devastating.

Now, techniques used there are being incorporated back here at home, and more lives are being saved.

Most whole blood donors are Type O, which is a universal donor and can be used on any patient, no matter their blood type.

The units go through a 48-hour testing period and can be refrigerated up to 21 days.

The shelf-life for traditional donated blood is 42 days.

