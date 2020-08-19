Mattress maker plans LaPorte plant with up to 350 jobs

LaPORTE, Ind. (AP) - A Texas-based mattress maker has announced plans to open a factory in LaPorte and hire up to 350 workers there by the end of 2023.

Corsicana Mattress said Wednesday it will invest $8.6 million to lease and equip a manufacturing plant in LaPorte for its growing boxed-bed product line.

The Dallas-based company says the northwestern Indiana location will allow for same-day shipping, reducing customer wait times.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered Corsicana up to $2.3 million in tax credits. The Indianapolis Business Journal reports those credits are performance-based, meaning the company can’t claim them until workers are hired.

