Advertisement

Mattress maker plans LaPorte plant with up to 350 jobs

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LaPORTE, Ind. (AP) - A Texas-based mattress maker has announced plans to open a factory in LaPorte and hire up to 350 workers there by the end of 2023.

Corsicana Mattress said Wednesday it will invest $8.6 million to lease and equip a manufacturing plant in LaPorte for its growing boxed-bed product line.

The Dallas-based company says the northwestern Indiana location will allow for same-day shipping, reducing customer wait times.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered Corsicana up to $2.3 million in tax credits. The Indianapolis Business Journal reports those credits are performance-based, meaning the company can’t claim them until workers are hired.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Starbucks adds 2 new kiwi drinks to its menu

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Starbucks is adding two new tropical green drinks to the menu permanently, after launching the drinks in Canada earlier in the summer.

News

Picture perfect weather for the end of this week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Waves subside from 2-3 feet down to 1 foot today at the beach in La Porte and Berrien Counties.

News

Face mask ordinance read at St. Joseph County Council meeting

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Face mask ordinance read at St. Joseph County Council meeting

News

How Indiana voters can apply for absentee voting

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
Voting-by-mail will be a popular choice this election season amid the coronavirus pandemic. And while it sounds convenient, it's not. It's created confusion, especially for first time absentee voters in Indiana as to how, where, and when to cast your ballot.

Latest News

AP

Suffrage anniversary commemorations highlight racial divide

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
As the U.S. marks the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, many event organizers have been careful to present it as a commemoration, not a celebration.

AP

Museum says displaying Confederate statue part of healing

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
The towering bronze statue, called “Spirit of The Confederacy,” was removed from a downtown Houston park in June.

AP

Gov. Andrew Cuomo book on COVID-19 response out in October

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has gained a national following through his management of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Mother of 9-year-old gunshot victim speaks out

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Joshua Short
For the first time, you will hear from the mother of nine-year-old Tre’von Barnett. He was killed in South Bend over the weekend by a sibling.

News

Notre Dame goes online, other changes after spike in COVID cases

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate and Monica Murphy
Notre Dame is going to remote learning for the next two weeks after 80 new coronavirus cases are reported today.

Indiana

Holcomb announces steps to address equality and inclusion

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced steps he will immediately take in state government to address equity and inclusion.