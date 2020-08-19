Advertisement

Information sought about plane that flew under Mackinac Bridge

A view of the Mackinac Bridge traffic, looking south from the tollbooths, on July 3, 2020
A view of the Mackinac Bridge traffic, looking south from the tollbooths, on July 3, 2020(Mackinac Bridge Authority)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (AP) - Authorities are seeking information about a plane that flew under the Mackinac Bridge in late June.

Detective Sgt. Gary Demers of the state police called it “extremely reckless behavior.”

Demers says it put everyone who was on the bridge at risk.

A Coast Guard crew recorded the June 28 incident on video.

Anyone with information can call state police at (906) 643-7582.

The bridge, of course, links Michigan’s two peninsulas. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Cinemark Movies 14 to reopen Friday

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Cinemark Movies 14 is set to reopen in Mishawaka on Friday with a mix of new films and classics.

News

1 person dead after crash on U.S. 12

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A two-vehicle crash shut down traffic on the U.S. 12/M-60 bridge in Niles late Wednesday morning.

Coronavirus

Notre Dame reports 75 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
There have been a total of 222 confirmed cases from 1,287 tests since August 3.

News

Silver Alert issued for 91-year-old man last seen Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Ray A. Boggs, a 91-year-old man who was last seen Monday in Whitley County, Indiana.

Latest News

Indiana

Mattress maker plans LaPorte plant with up to 350 jobs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Texas-based mattress maker has announced plans to open a factory in LaPorte and hire up to 350 workers there by the end of 2023.

News

Starbucks adds 2 new kiwi drinks to its menu

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Starbucks is adding two new tropical green drinks to the menu permanently, after launching the drinks in Canada earlier in the summer.

News

Picture perfect weather for the end of this week

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Waves subside from 2-3 feet down to 1 foot today at the beach in La Porte and Berrien Counties.

News

Face mask ordinance read at St. Joseph County Council meeting

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Face mask ordinance read at St. Joseph County Council meeting

News

How Indiana voters can apply for absentee voting

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
Voting-by-mail will be a popular choice this election season amid the coronavirus pandemic. And while it sounds convenient, it's not. It's created confusion, especially for first time absentee voters in Indiana as to how, where, and when to cast your ballot.

AP

Suffrage anniversary commemorations highlight racial divide

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
As the U.S. marks the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, many event organizers have been careful to present it as a commemoration, not a celebration.