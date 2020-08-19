Indiana schools receive $61 million from CARES Act

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb today announced that $61 million dollars from the CARES ACT would be going directly to schools from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief fund.

Schools in 81 counties will receive funding.

$49.8 million is going to devices and connectivity for K-12 to help bridge the gap of the digital divide and help nearly 675,000 students.

The remaining $11.2 million dollars is going to Indiana colleges and universities to create professional development programs and curriculum for K-12 remote learning.

“That is on its way out to local schools and colleges and universities throughout the whole state of Indiana, helping with connectivity and with devices and making sure that educators are skilled up to be able to use that technology,” Holcomb said. “So that’s $61 million dollars into schools. What was really cool and was awesome to see was how schools came together in their application process.”

Nearly 69,000 devices (Chromebooks, iPads, etc.) will be purchased for students and another 2,900 will be bought for teachers.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.