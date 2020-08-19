Advertisement

Indiana schools receive $61 million from CARES Act

By Megan Smedley
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb today announced that $61 million dollars from the CARES ACT would be going directly to schools from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief fund.

Schools in 81 counties will receive funding.

$49.8 million is going to devices and connectivity for K-12 to help bridge the gap of the digital divide and help nearly 675,000 students.

The remaining $11.2 million dollars is going to Indiana colleges and universities to create professional development programs and curriculum for K-12 remote learning.

“That is on its way out to local schools and colleges and universities throughout the whole state of Indiana, helping with connectivity and with devices and making sure that educators are skilled up to be able to use that technology,” Holcomb said. “So that’s $61 million dollars into schools. What was really cool and was awesome to see was how schools came together in their application process.”

Nearly 69,000 devices (Chromebooks, iPads, etc.) will be purchased for students and another 2,900 will be bought for teachers.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Michigan

Michigan receives $65 million dollars in school funding from CARES Act

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Megan Smedley
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced $65 million dollars in funding from the CARES Act for schools in need.

News

Lawmakers working with RV manufacturers

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Lawmakers working with RV manufacturers

News

Michigan receives $65 million dollars in school funding from CARES Act

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced $65 million dollars in funding from the CARES Act for schools in need.

News

90-year-old killed in Cass County crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Just after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, Cass County Dispatch received a call that two vehicles had collided on the bridge of US-12 and M-16.

Latest News

News

U.S. lawmakers visit East to West RV to encourage industry growth

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jack Springgate
Executives from East to West RV signed President Trump's Pledge to America's Workers, committing themselves to expand programs that educate, train, and reskill their workers.

Indiana

Stop sign stolen in Kosciusko County, police on high alert

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Peterson
Some people in Kosciusko County are pulling out all the stops to catch some stop sign thieves.

News

Indiana schools receive $61 million from CARES Act

Updated: 1 hours ago
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb today announced that $61 million dollars from the CARES ACT would be going directly to schools from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief fund.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Wartime strategies being used at home

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Now, techniques used in warzones are being incorporated back here at home, and more lives are being saved.

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 14 more coronavirus deaths, 506 new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.7%.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 9 more coronavirus deaths, 616 new cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
There have been at least 6,349 deaths and 94,278 confirmed cases throughout the state.