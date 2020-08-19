Advertisement

Indiana reports 14 more coronavirus deaths, 506 new cases

7-day positivity rates for Indiana counties
7-day positivity rates for Indiana counties(in.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 14 more coronavirus deaths and 506 new cases on Wednesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.7%. (Tuesday: 7.8%. Monday: 8.1%. Sunday: 8%. Saturday: 7.7%. Friday: 7.6%. Thursday: 7.8%.)

At least 2,968 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Wednesday, and there have been at least 82,336 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Tuesday: 28 more coronavirus deaths, 850 new cases were reported.

Monday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 603 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 750 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 1,096 new cases were reported.

Friday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 1,079 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 20 more coronavirus deaths, 1,046 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 3,971 (+43) cases and 96 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 5,209 (+19) cases and 93 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,016 (+5) cases and 30 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 890 (+2) cases and 12 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 823 (+9) cases and 23 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 575 (+0) cases and 10 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 184 (+0) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 184 (+0) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 88 (+1) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

