Advertisement

Indiana Lottery sees slight dip amid coronavirus turmoil

(WJHG)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Hoosier Lottery’s profits going to state government dropped by nearly $8 million this past year, which agency leaders say they considered a success after the coronavirus turmoil of the past several months. The lottery produced $304.5 million in profits to the state for the budget year that ended June 30. That’s a 2.5% decline from a year earlier. The state directs $60 million of the lottery proceeds to pension funds for teachers, police officers and firefighters, with most of the rest going toward reducing auto excise taxes.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Picture perfect weather for the end of this week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Waves subside from 2-3 feet down to 1 foot today at the beach in La Porte and Berrien Counties.

News

Face mask ordinance read at St. Joseph County Council meeting

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Face mask ordinance read at St. Joseph County Council meeting

News

How Indiana voters can apply for absentee voting

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
Voting-by-mail will be a popular choice this election season amid the coronavirus pandemic. And while it sounds convenient, it's not. It's created confusion, especially for first time absentee voters in Indiana as to how, where, and when to cast your ballot.

AP

Suffrage anniversary commemorations highlight racial divide

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
As the U.S. marks the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, many event organizers have been careful to present it as a commemoration, not a celebration.

Latest News

AP

Museum says displaying Confederate statue part of healing

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
The towering bronze statue, called “Spirit of The Confederacy,” was removed from a downtown Houston park in June.

AP

Gov. Andrew Cuomo book on COVID-19 response out in October

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has gained a national following through his management of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Mother of 9-year-old gunshot victim speaks out

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Joshua Short
For the first time, you will hear from the mother of nine-year-old Tre’von Barnett. He was killed in South Bend over the weekend by a sibling.

News

Notre Dame goes online, other changes after spike in COVID cases

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate and Monica Murphy
Notre Dame is going to remote learning for the next two weeks after 80 new coronavirus cases are reported today.

Indiana

Holcomb announces steps to address equality and inclusion

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced steps he will immediately take in state government to address equity and inclusion.

News

Three Rivers K9 Officer helps find missing woman

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
A Three Rivers K9 Officer helped find a missing woman on Monday.