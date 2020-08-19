Indiana Lottery sees slight dip amid coronavirus turmoil

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Hoosier Lottery’s profits going to state government dropped by nearly $8 million this past year, which agency leaders say they considered a success after the coronavirus turmoil of the past several months. The lottery produced $304.5 million in profits to the state for the budget year that ended June 30. That’s a 2.5% decline from a year earlier. The state directs $60 million of the lottery proceeds to pension funds for teachers, police officers and firefighters, with most of the rest going toward reducing auto excise taxes.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.