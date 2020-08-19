Impact of Notre Dame COVID-19 cases on essential workers, adjacent campuses

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) -

As the University of Notre Dame tries to stem an influx of coronavirus cases, campus officials continue to check in with the St. Joseph County Health Department, which recommended students move to online learning for at least two weeks.

Deputy health officer Dr. Mark Fox, M.D., explained why he did not suggest students be sent home immediately.

“If there’s ever a university community that, you know, is characterized by a commitment to the common good, Notre Dame has to be pretty high on the list of communities for which that is a hallmark,” said Fox. “So if ever there’s a group that can likely rally around that, make this happen, Notre Dame is one of the places that I would bet on to be able to do it.”

On Wednesday, the university confirmed 75 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total case count to 222. This comes after the dramatic increase the previous day when President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C., informed students about the remote learning shift; that residence halls would be restricted to those who live in them; and that off-campus students should not come to campus.

Public spaces on campus are also currently closed.

Faculty have flexibility in where they can teach, but many essential workers who come in direct contact with students have to report to campus. The nature of their jobs likely raises their chances of COVID-19 exposure, said Fox.

“[Fr. Jenkins and I] talked about really trying to ensure that those people, that those staff members, are adequately protected, given what’s understood now about the level of viral activity on campus,” Fox stated.

According to Fox, at least 150 cases were linked to two off-campus gatherings in which health guidelines likely were not followed closely. However, he believes on-campus mitigation procedures are working, adding the university has room to improve in terms of testing and contract tracing.

“They’re certainly responsive and putting more resources into those efforts,” Fox remarked.

Three cases have been confirmed on Saint Mary’s College campus. President Katie Conboy, PhD, issued a letter, stating classes will continue as planned but urging students to remain on campus.

Neighboring Holy Cross College continues to have in-person classes, but like Notre Dame and Saint Mary’s officials, President Rev. David Tyson, C.S.C., is also restricting students to the campus. Holy Cross currently has no COVID cases.

“We also recognize that we’re a part of the community, so we’ve asked our students from the get go to make sure they do what is right - not only on this campus but out in the community as well - and so far, they are doing that,” said JudeAnne Hastings, Associate Vice President of Communications and Development at Holy Cross College.

Holy Cross and Saint Mary’s students who are enrolled in classes at Notre Dame also will complete their Notre Dame coursework online for at least two weeks.

