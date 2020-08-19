How Indiana voters can apply for absentee voting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Voting-by-mail will be a popular choice this election season amid the coronavirus pandemic. And while it sounds convenient, it's not. It's created confusion, especially for first time absentee voters in Indiana as to how, where, and when to cast your ballot.

But if you ask St. Joseph County Election Board Secretary Rita Glenn, she says voters should expect nothing different than what Hoosiers saw June's primary election.

“Right now, we are moving forward as normal. There haven’t been any changes to the pandemic rules from the state that we received in the spring,” Glenn says, who also serves as the St. Joseph County Clerk.

Hoosiers not voting in-person will have absentee mail voting as their only other option, but you have to apply first to get your ballot.

Here’s how:

Registered voters, wishing to vote-by-mail, must fill out an ABS-mail form application in order to receive their ballots. Deadline to apply for absentee voting is October 22nd. (WNDU)

If your application is approved, voters should expect to start seeing their ballots come in the mail some time after September 19th.

However, the only way you can make sure your vote counts is if it’s turned in on time. Absentee ballots can be turned in-person at a local county clerk’s office by noon on November 2nd, or by mail, which must be received on or before noon on Election Day, November 3rd. Any applications that are late and not received by county election officials by the deadline will not count.

And even though Indiana is just 1 of 8 states that does not list COVID-19 as a reason to request to vote-by-mail, officials say turning away ballets is the last thing they want to do.

“There are several reasons a person can vote by mail. You are over 65, you have health concerns, you expect to be working on Election Day. So there are ways to be creative on requesting a ballot without being against the law,” Glenn says.

Making your vote count also includes these key dates:

Mail-in absentee ballots must be received by county election officials by 12 p.m. on Election Day, November 3rd, or ballots will not be counted. (WNDU)

All votes, regardless of voting method, will not and cannot be counted until Election Day. Any absentee voting that is not received by county election officials by the deadlines listed above will not be counted.

To download an ABS-mail voting application, click here.

