Advertisement

How Indiana voters can apply for absentee voting

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Voting-by-mail will be a popular choice this election season amid the coronavirus pandemic. And while it sounds convenient, it's not. It's created confusion, especially for first time absentee voters in Indiana as to how, where, and when to cast your ballot. 

But if you ask St. Joseph County Election Board Secretary Rita Glenn, she says voters should expect nothing different than what Hoosiers saw June's primary election.

“Right now, we are moving forward as normal. There haven’t been any changes to the pandemic rules from the state that we received in the spring,” Glenn says, who also serves as the St. Joseph County Clerk.

Hoosiers not voting in-person will have absentee mail voting as their only other option, but you have to apply first to get your ballot.

Here’s how:

Registered voters, wishing to vote-by-mail, must fill out an ABS-mail form application in order to receive their ballots. Deadline to apply for absentee voting is October 22nd.
Registered voters, wishing to vote-by-mail, must fill out an ABS-mail form application in order to receive their ballots. Deadline to apply for absentee voting is October 22nd.(WNDU)

If your application is approved, voters should expect to start seeing their ballots come in the mail some time after September 19th.

However, the only way you can make sure your vote counts is if it’s turned in on time. Absentee ballots can be turned in-person at a local county clerk’s office by noon on November 2nd, or by mail, which must be received on or before noon on Election Day, November 3rd. Any applications that are late and not received by county election officials by the deadline will not count.

And even though Indiana is just 1 of 8 states that does not list COVID-19 as a reason to request to vote-by-mail, officials say turning away ballets is the last thing they want to do.

“There are several reasons a person can vote by mail. You are over 65, you have health concerns, you expect to be working on Election Day. So there are ways to be creative on requesting a ballot without being against the law,” Glenn says.

Making your vote count also includes these key dates:

Mail-in absentee ballots must be received by county election officials by 12 p.m. on Election Day, November 3rd, or ballots will not be counted.
Mail-in absentee ballots must be received by county election officials by 12 p.m. on Election Day, November 3rd, or ballots will not be counted.(WNDU)

All votes, regardless of voting method, will not and cannot be counted until Election Day. Any absentee voting that is not received by county election officials by the deadlines listed above will not be counted. 

To download an ABS-mail voting application, click here.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

AP

Suffrage anniversary commemorations highlight racial divide

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
As the U.S. marks the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, many event organizers have been careful to present it as a commemoration, not a celebration.

AP

Museum says displaying Confederate statue part of healing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The towering bronze statue, called “Spirit of The Confederacy,” was removed from a downtown Houston park in June.

AP

Gov. Andrew Cuomo book on COVID-19 response out in October

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has gained a national following through his management of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Mother of 9-year-old gunshot victim speaks out

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joshua Short
For the first time, you will hear from the mother of nine-year-old Tre’von Barnett. He was killed in South Bend over the weekend by a sibling.

Latest News

News

Notre Dame goes online, other changes after spike in COVID cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
Notre Dame is going to remote learning for the next two weeks after 80 new coronavirus cases are reported today.

Indiana

Holcomb announces steps to address equality and inclusion

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced steps he will immediately take in state government to address equity and inclusion.

News

Three Rivers K9 Officer helps find missing woman

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
A Three Rivers K9 Officer helped find a missing woman on Monday.

News

Plans to widen Douglas Road move forward

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
Another hurdle has been cleared in efforts to widen Douglas Road, east of Notre Dame's campus.

News

Babies born during pandemic: expecting during the unexpected

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
While the pandemic has changed many things about our daily lives, one thing that hasn't changed is that babies are still being born.

News

Homeowners to share cost of St. Joseph County leaf pickup this fall

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
St. Joseph County will offer a leaf pickup program this fall, but it requires homeowners to pick up part of the tab.