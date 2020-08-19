Goshen High School sees positive COVID case

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) -

A Goshen High School student has tested positive for COVID-19.

The school said after following contact tracing protocols, it was determined the student did not have close contact with other students.

Because of those protocols, no students or staff members need to quarantine.

The district continues to work closely with the Elkhart County Health Department.

