Fighting Irish athletic programs will continue to practice despite Notre Dame’s move to online classes

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 25 days before Notre Dame’s season opener against Duke, the university announced it was moving all classes online for a two-week period. As of Tuesday night, nothing is changing when it comes to Fighting Irish Athletics.

In the Notre Dame press release stating classes are going virtual for the next two weeks, it states: Varsity athletic teams that are subject to routine surveillance testing may continue to gather for sanctioned activities according to established protocols and will be closely monitored.

16 News Now confirmed the news with Notre Dame athletics and the sports programs are still on to practice.

Before Father John Jenkins’ announcement on Tuesday, Brian Kelly praised the way his football team has handled all of the procedures they have in place during the pandemic.

“You’ve got to fight through some tough things, tough days and making decisions you are not used to,” Kelly said. “I am so proud of our guys that they can do it at this time in their life. I know how difficult it is. We are all products of our past experiences and habits and they have to break some habits at their age that they aren’t keen on doing but they have. I am just so proud they have managed to show those traits over the emotion of the time.”

The Notre Dame football team still had practice on Tuesday like it was any other day.

However, the spike in positive COVID-19 cases on campus has caused one Notre Dame football player to speak out.

Defensive lineman Ja’Mion Franklin tweeted on Tuesday saying, “There is nothing more frustrating than people doing things the right way and still suffering consequences of people who do not care.”

You can see at least one of the Notre Dame football players is taking these protocols seriously.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.