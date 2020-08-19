Crime rates down in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Crime rates are down in South Bend, according to Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski, but he says it’s not a reason to celebrate just yet.

Overall, crimes saw an 8% decrease in the month of July, but rapes were up 24% and aggravated assaults were up 54%.

The chief also says South Bend has seen 81 shootings this year, with 93 people shot and 15 homicides.

Here's the chief's reaction after reading those numbers at a Board of Public Safety meeting this morning.

“Regardless, this gun violence is still continuing. Again, we still need our community’s help, everybody’s help that’s involved with this. I don’t know why this is being ignored but, unfortunately, we just had a 9-year-old shot over the weekend and this has got to stop,” said Ruszkowski.

