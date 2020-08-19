Cinemark Movies 14 to reopen Friday

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Cinemark Movies 14 is set to reopen in Mishawaka on Friday with a mix of new films and classics.

The company also outlined several policies in place to "greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety." You can read much more below.

From Cinemark Public Relations:

WHAT: Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, will reopen its Movies 14 location on Friday, Aug. 21. The theatres reopen just in time to welcome this year’s newest film, Unhinged, and the 10th anniversary re-release of Inception. Releases continue with The New Mutants and The Personal History of David Copperfield on Aug. 28, and the much-anticipated Tenet by Christopher Nolan on Sept. 3, with early access screenings beginning Aug. 31.

Guests are also invited to enjoy “Comeback Classic” films and their favorite traditional concessions at greatly reduced “Welcome Back” prices, with $5 tickets for adults and $3 for children and seniors. Moviegoers looking for a more personal experience can book a Private Watch Party and host a private screening of a film in a dedicated auditorium for up to 20 guests starting at $99. All locations will reopen with greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience. Select tickets are on sale now at www.cinemark.com.

All information about the Company’s phased reopening, including enhanced protocols, location-specific opening dates and hours, film schedule, tickets on sale and more, can be found at www.cinemark.com.

WHEN: Friday, Aug. 21

WHERE: Cinemark Movies 14

910 W. Edison Rd, Mishawaka IN 46545

MORE: The health and safety of employees, guests and communities is a top priority. All Cinemark theatres will reopen with The Cinemark Standard, greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience. Employees will undergo extensive training prior to reopening and will wear face masks and gloves while working, in addition to completing a wellness check-in prior to every shift. Each theatre will also have a designated Chief Clean and Safety Monitor on duty to ensure the highest standards of safety, physical distancing, cleanliness and sanitization.

• All theatres will reopen with staggered showtimes to maximize physical distancing.

• Seat-Buffering Technology will automatically block seats adjacent to a party upon ticket purchase.

• Face masks are mandatory for all guests within the theatre and may only be removed for eating and drinking in the auditoriums.

• Cinemark is substantially raising the fresh air rate in its building HVAC systems by adding purge cycles and constantly using supply fans to increase total volume of fresh, outside air flowing into our theatres. All theatres utilize MERV filters in its HVAC systems.

• Cinemark vacuums are equipped with High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters identified to be effective in trapping at least 99.97 percent of microscopic particles, including COVID-19.

• All public and high-touch spaces, such as concession stands, door handles, drink stations, self-ticketing kiosks, benches and restrooms will be thoroughly sanitized every 30 minutes using products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19.

• Each auditorium will be disinfected every morning, and all handrails and occupied seats, along with those on either side, will be sanitized between show times.

• For additional assurance, there will be seat wipes and ample hand sanitizer available for customer use.

• Auditoriums will have limited capacities that meet or exceed local ordinances.

• Cinemark has streamlined its in-theatre ticket verification processes, no longer requiring digital ticket holders to carry a paper ticket, and moviegoers purchasing tickets at the theatre will no longer need to hand their printed ticket to an usher. All are encouraged to purchase tickets online and use contactless payment methods for a more contact-free experience.

• Guests who are not feeling well are asked to stay home, and Cinemark will gladly provide a full ticket refund.

• To help reduce potential contact between cash and food-handling areas, cash payments will not be accepted at the concession stand. However, each theatre will have a designated area where cash will be accepted, and gift cards will be available.

• There will be plenty of in-theatre signage that will encourage moviegoers to practice proper physical distancing as well as showcase the new protocols involved in The Cinemark Standard.

