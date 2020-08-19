Advertisement

Butler, Dragic help Heat pull away to beat Pacers in Game 1

The Miami Heat beat the Indiana Pacers 113-101 in the opener of their Eastern Conference first-round series
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Jimmy Butler scored 28 points, Goran Dragic had 24 and the Miami Heat beat the Indiana Pacers 113-101 in the opener of their Eastern Conference first-round series. The Heat pulled away in the closing minutes, long after the Pacers had lost star guard Victor Oladipo to an eye injury. Bam Adebayo had 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Heat, who were just a little bit better in a mostly even matchup between the Nos. 4 and 5 seeds. The teams were separated by a game in the standings in this pandemic-shortened season. T,J. Warren and Malcolm Brogdon scored 22 points apiece for the Pacers.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

