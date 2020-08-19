Advertisement

90-year-old killed in Cass County crash

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Just after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, Cass County Dispatch received a call that two vehicles had collided on the bridge of US-12 and M-16.

Sheriff Richard Behnke told 16 News Now it was a ‘failure to yield’ situation.

Here's what we know at this hour: A car, driven by 90-year-old Patricia McIntyre of Niles attempted to make a left turn onto US 12 and into the path of an east-bound vehicle.

The vehicle being driven by 23-year-old Cody Cummings of Benton Harbor, struck McIntyre's vehicle on the drivers side and both vehicles collided.

That’s when Cummings’ vehicle burst into flames and was extinguished by other drivers

“The vehicle struck the first vehicle right on the driver side, causing a major impact. The driver of that vehicle died on the scene. The driver and passengers of the other vehicle was taken to Memorial Hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening at this time,” said Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Michigan

Michigan receives $65 million dollars in school funding from CARES Act

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Megan Smedley
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced $65 million dollars in funding from the CARES Act for schools in need.

News

Lawmakers working with RV manufacturers

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Lawmakers working with RV manufacturers

News

Michigan receives $65 million dollars in school funding from CARES Act

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced $65 million dollars in funding from the CARES Act for schools in need.

Indiana

Indiana schools receive $61 million from CARES Act

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Smedley
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb today announced that $61 million dollars from the CARES ACT would be going directly to schools from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief fund.

Latest News

News

U.S. lawmakers visit East to West RV to encourage industry growth

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jack Springgate
Executives from East to West RV signed President Trump's Pledge to America's Workers, committing themselves to expand programs that educate, train, and reskill their workers.

Indiana

Stop sign stolen in Kosciusko County, police on high alert

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Peterson
Some people in Kosciusko County are pulling out all the stops to catch some stop sign thieves.

News

Indiana schools receive $61 million from CARES Act

Updated: 1 hours ago
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb today announced that $61 million dollars from the CARES ACT would be going directly to schools from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief fund.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Wartime strategies being used at home

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Now, techniques used in warzones are being incorporated back here at home, and more lives are being saved.

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 14 more coronavirus deaths, 506 new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.7%.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 9 more coronavirus deaths, 616 new cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
There have been at least 6,349 deaths and 94,278 confirmed cases throughout the state.