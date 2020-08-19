90-year-old killed in Cass County crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Just after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, Cass County Dispatch received a call that two vehicles had collided on the bridge of US-12 and M-16.

Sheriff Richard Behnke told 16 News Now it was a ‘failure to yield’ situation.

Here's what we know at this hour: A car, driven by 90-year-old Patricia McIntyre of Niles attempted to make a left turn onto US 12 and into the path of an east-bound vehicle.

The vehicle being driven by 23-year-old Cody Cummings of Benton Harbor, struck McIntyre's vehicle on the drivers side and both vehicles collided.

That’s when Cummings’ vehicle burst into flames and was extinguished by other drivers

“The vehicle struck the first vehicle right on the driver side, causing a major impact. The driver of that vehicle died on the scene. The driver and passengers of the other vehicle was taken to Memorial Hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening at this time,” said Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke.

The crash remains under investigation.

