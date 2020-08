NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on the U.S. 12/M-60 bridge in Niles.

It happened late Wednesday morning.

Officials say one adult died in the crash.

Three other people were taken to a local hospital with injuries that aren't thought to be life-threatening.

