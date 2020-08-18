Three Rivers K9 Officer helps find missing woman

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WNDU) - When the Three Rivers Police Department received report on Monday of a missing 80-year-old woman with dementia, K9 Officer Jake and his handler Officer Dibble were called in to help find her.

Their track started at Bentwater Apartments in Three Rivers and ended about a mile away in a Harding's Market parking lot.

“Just prior to our arrival, the paramedics had actually transported a patient, unbeknownst to us that it was the same person, had just transported a patient that had fallen in Harding’s parking lot,” Officer Dibble said.

Thanks to K9 Jake and his track, Officer Dibble said they were able to quickly put the pieces of the case together.

“Without that track ending in Harding’s, we would have potentially spent countless more hours trying to find or network to find this missing woman,” Officer Dibble said.

K9 Jake is one of two K9 Officers with the Three Rivers Police Department, and combined, the dogs average about 200 deployments a year.

“K9 Jake, he’s the happiest when he is working. He doesn’t like being in the car. He’d rather have his paws on the ground and doing what he’s trained to do,” Officer Dibble said.

Each dog receives 16 hours of training every month for the work they do.

But when they are off the clock, they just get to be a normal dog.

“When they are at home, they get to live a home life, and when they come to work, they’re here to work,” Officer Dibble said.

For more information on how you can support this police department’s K9 program, click here.

