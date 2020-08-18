South Bend man took part in heist against landlord

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man is admitting to his role in a heist against a Goshen landlord.

26-year-old Matthew Smiechowski is pleading guilty to burglary.

Police say he and several others broke into a home in the 200 block of Middlebury Street in July of last year, taking about $400,000 in cash.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of a narcotic in a drug case, and domestic battery in an unrelated case.

He faces 13 years in prison and a year of probation.

