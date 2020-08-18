Advertisement

South Bend man took part in heist against landlord

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man is admitting to his role in a heist against a Goshen landlord.

26-year-old Matthew Smiechowski is pleading guilty to burglary.

Police say he and several others broke into a home in the 200 block of Middlebury Street in July of last year, taking about $400,000 in cash.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of a narcotic in a drug case, and domestic battery in an unrelated case.

He faces 13 years in prison and a year of probation.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Babies born during pandemic: expecting during the unexpected

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
While the pandemic has changed many things about our daily lives, one thing that hasn't changed is that babies are still being born.

News

Homeowners to share cost of St. Joseph County leaf pickup this fall

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Mark Peterson
St. Joseph County will offer a leaf pickup program this fall, but it requires homeowners to pick up part of the tab.

News

Silver Alert issued for missing woman

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
A Silver Alert has been issued for Leah C. Semon, a 69-year-old woman who is missing from Alexandria, Indiana, and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 15 more coronavirus deaths, 477 new cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
There have been at least 6,340 deaths and 93,662 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Latest News

News

Police search for 19-year-old murder suspect

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police are asking for help finding Daveyaun Groves, a 19-year-old who has been charged with murder after a July 3 shooting in South Bend.

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 28 more coronavirus deaths, 850 new cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.8%.

Coronavirus

Notre Dame reports 89 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
There have been a total of 147 confirmed cases from 927 tests since August 3.

Michigan

Whitmer touts Biden for auto rescue, rips Trump on virus

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer - “that woman from Michigan” - touted Joe Biden’s work to rescue the auto industry and said he would rally the country to fight the coronavirus and not deny it like President Donald Trump has.

News

Homeowners to share cost of St. Joseph County leaf pickup this fall

Updated: 5 hours ago
Homeowners to share cost of St. Joseph County leaf pickup this fall

News

South Bend man took part in heist against landlord

Updated: 5 hours ago
South Bend man took part in heist against landlord