Silver Alert issued for missing woman

From the Alexandria Police Department:

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Alexandria Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Leah C. Semon, a 69 year old white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 190 pounds, blonde hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a blue night gown with floral pattern and driving a silver 2018 Honda CRV with Indiana plate WWJ389.

Leah is missing from Alexandria, Indiana which is 55 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 10:00 am. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Leah C. Semon, contact the Alexandria Police Department at 765-642-0221 or 911.

