Police search for 19-year-old murder suspect

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are asking for help finding Daveyaun Groves, a 19-year-old who has been charged with murder after a July 3 shooting in South Bend.

Jeremiah Parker, 19, died in the shooting, which happened in the 1600 block of South Marine Street.

If you have any information about Groves or this investigation, please contact the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit at 574-235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

From the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office:

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Daveyaun Groves, 19, with Murder and a Felony Firearm Sentencing Enhancement. He is charged in the July 3, 2020 shooting death of Jeremiah Parker, 19 years old (1600 block of South Marine Street, South Bend).

Probable cause was found and an arrest warrant ordered issued. Defendant was ordered held without bond. As of the issuance of this email, he has not been arrested and taken into custody.

The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit (CMHU) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Daveyaun Groves, aka Daveyaun Brumfield-Groves. Please see attached photograph. He is a male black, 19 years old, approximately 6′1′' and 260 lbs. If you have any information regarding Mr. Groves or this investigation, please contact CMHU at 574-235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

Please see attached Criminal Information and Supplemental Affidavit in Support of Probable Cause.

The sentencing range for Murder is 45 to 65 years. The Felony Firearm Sentencing Enhancement can add an addition 5 to 20 years to the conviction for the underlying offense.

Please be advised that the charges filed against this defendant are merely accusations and that he is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.