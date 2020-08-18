Plans to widen Douglas Road move forward

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Another hurdle has been cleared in efforts to widen Douglas Road, east of Notre Dame's campus.

The project calls for a new bridge over Juday Creek and for the relocation of a lift station on park property owned by the City of South Bend.

St. Joseph County has purchased the park right-of-way and paid $51,000 in damages.

“We’ve acquired the additional right of way necessary for the project, but we’re also providing some compensation to offset that the area that’s being disturbed. It will provide the city an opportunity to construct additional wetlands or additional ecologically sensitive areas within the City of South Bend,” said St. Joseph County engineer Jessica Clark.

Douglas will be widened to four lanes between Ivy and State Road 23.

Utility relocation work will start next year.

