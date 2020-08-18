O’Brien Fitness Center offers new member experiences

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The YMCA of Greater Michiana and South Bend Venues, Parks & Arts have officially formed a new partnership at the O'Brien Fitness Center.

This partnership allows the YMCA, which announced the closing of its South Bend building in May, to offer its services at another location in the community.

Both members of the YMCA and members of the O'Brien Fitness Center will be given full access to amenities.

A new, all-inclusive membership rate structure allows members to enjoy new experiences including pickleball, exercise classes, and a climbing wall.

"Also, we've re-introduced child watch, something we haven't had for quite some time here at the O'Brien Center," said SBVPA Director of Recreation Jonathan Jones. "And so it's making it very convenient for families to be able to come here, work out, kids come, have a good time as well."

To learn more about the new membership rates and experiences offered at the O’Brien Fitness Center, click here.