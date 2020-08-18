Notre Dame reports 89 new cases of COVID-19

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is reporting 89 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

There have been a total of 147 confirmed cases from 927 tests since August 3.

At the beginning of the school year, Notre Dame launched a COVID-19 dashboard that provides data on coronavirus testing for students.

It's updated every day at noon. It shows how many members of the campus community have been tested since August 3 and how many of those are positive cases.

On Monday, there had been 58 confirmed cases out of 502 tests.

Before students moved back to campus, more than 11,000 were tested and only 33 came back positive.

You can find Notre Dame’s COVID-19 dashboard online at here.nd.edu/our-approach/dashboard/

