Notre Dame goes online, other changes after spike in COVID cases

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is going to remote learning for the next two weeks after 80 new coronavirus cases are reported today.

Notre Dame’s Father Jenkins announced this decision to students Tuesday evening in an effort to keep students on campus.

“The spike in cases is very serious, and we must take serious steps to address it. The objective of these temporary restrictions is to contain the spread of the virus so that we can get back in-person instruction. If these steps are not successful, we will have to send students home,” Father Jenkins said.

Undergraduate classes will go remote for the next two weeks, with on-campus students allowed to stay.

However, there will be new restrictions to help contain the virus.

From now on, public spaces on campus will be closed, and residence halls will be restricted to those who live in them.

Off-campus students are asked to not come to campus.

The previous group gathering limit set at 20 people is now cut in half to 10.

Father Jenkins added from the contact tracing information that most of the cases were coming from off-campus infections.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.