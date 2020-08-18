Advertisement

Mother of 9-year-old gunshot victim speaks out

By Joshua Short
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time, you will hear from the mother of nine-year-old Tre’von Barnett. He was killed in South Bend over the weekend by a sibling.

She spoke exclusively to our Joshua Short who spent some time with her Tuesday afternoon to see how she’s coping with this loss.

Chris Bridges says she was not aware a gun was in her home before this incident took place. She was at one of two jobs Sunday morning when this all happened.

“My baby was great,” she said. “You know, God gave me nine years of a precious life.”

A precious life gone too soon at the hands of a sibling after police say they were playing with a gun.

“This was an act of kids thinking they was getting away with doing something they knew, they were taught not to do,” said Bridges.

She says her 13-year-old son pulled the trigger.

“He took the clip out, he put it back in but before he took the clip out, he pulled the chamber back, he never knew there was a bullet inside of it.”

She says she continues to grieve as her other children are dealing with a feeling of extreme guilt.

“I had to deal with two kids other than the one I just lost, trying to take their lives because they felt it was [in] their hands.”

She says they will get through this together and offered a realization she says all parents must confront.

“Whether we teach our kids and guide our kids in the right direction all the time as their parent, that’s what we’re going to do. That’s our job. So at any given point, kids will always branch off and do whatever they want to do.”

Funeral arrangements are not yet set. Below are a few ways you can donate to help the family bury their loved one.

Donations in-person or by phone donations at Rawls Mortuary at 3913 North Keystone Ave. in Indianapolis in care of Tre’von Barnett.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

Cash App: $Justiceforsouthbend

There’s a nonprofit 1st Source Bank account the community can donate to. The account number comes from Justice for Michiana, which is 1034471.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

AP

Suffrage anniversary commemorations highlight racial divide

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
As the U.S. marks the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, many event organizers have been careful to present it as a commemoration, not a celebration.

AP

Museum says displaying Confederate statue part of healing

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
The towering bronze statue, called “Spirit of The Confederacy,” was removed from a downtown Houston park in June.

AP

Gov. Andrew Cuomo book on COVID-19 response out in October

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has gained a national following through his management of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Face mask ordinance read at St. Joseph County Council meeting

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Face mask ordinance read at St. Joseph County Council meeting

Latest News

News

Notre Dame goes online, other changes after spike in COVID cases

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Jack Springgate
Notre Dame is going to remote learning for the next two weeks after 80 new coronavirus cases are reported today.

Indiana

Holcomb announces steps to address equality and inclusion

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced steps he will immediately take in state government to address equity and inclusion.

News

Three Rivers K9 Officer helps find missing woman

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Carly Miller
A Three Rivers K9 Officer helped find a missing woman on Monday.

News

Plans to widen Douglas Road move forward

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Peterson
Another hurdle has been cleared in efforts to widen Douglas Road, east of Notre Dame's campus.

News

Babies born during pandemic: expecting during the unexpected

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
While the pandemic has changed many things about our daily lives, one thing that hasn't changed is that babies are still being born.

News

Homeowners to share cost of St. Joseph County leaf pickup this fall

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
St. Joseph County will offer a leaf pickup program this fall, but it requires homeowners to pick up part of the tab.