Mother of 9-year-old gunshot victim speaks out

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time, you will hear from the mother of nine-year-old Tre’von Barnett. He was killed in South Bend over the weekend by a sibling.

She spoke exclusively to our Joshua Short who spent some time with her Tuesday afternoon to see how she’s coping with this loss.

Chris Bridges says she was not aware a gun was in her home before this incident took place. She was at one of two jobs Sunday morning when this all happened.

“My baby was great,” she said. “You know, God gave me nine years of a precious life.”

A precious life gone too soon at the hands of a sibling after police say they were playing with a gun.

“This was an act of kids thinking they was getting away with doing something they knew, they were taught not to do,” said Bridges.

She says her 13-year-old son pulled the trigger.

“He took the clip out, he put it back in but before he took the clip out, he pulled the chamber back, he never knew there was a bullet inside of it.”

She says she continues to grieve as her other children are dealing with a feeling of extreme guilt.

“I had to deal with two kids other than the one I just lost, trying to take their lives because they felt it was [in] their hands.”

She says they will get through this together and offered a realization she says all parents must confront.

“Whether we teach our kids and guide our kids in the right direction all the time as their parent, that’s what we’re going to do. That’s our job. So at any given point, kids will always branch off and do whatever they want to do.”

Funeral arrangements are not yet set. Below are a few ways you can donate to help the family bury their loved one.

Donations in-person or by phone donations at Rawls Mortuary at 3913 North Keystone Ave. in Indianapolis in care of Tre’von Barnett.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

Cash App: $Justiceforsouthbend

There’s a nonprofit 1st Source Bank account the community can donate to. The account number comes from Justice for Michiana, which is 1034471.

