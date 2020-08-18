Advertisement

Michigan reports 15 more coronavirus deaths, 477 new cases

Michigan health officials reported 15 more coronavirus deaths and 477 new cases on Tuesday.
Michigan health officials reported 15 more coronavirus deaths and 477 new cases on Tuesday.(Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 15 more coronavirus deaths and 477 new cases on Tuesday.

*The deaths announced today include 7 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

There have been at least 6,340 deaths and 93,662 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Monday: 1 more coronavirus death, 465 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 565 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 18* more coronavirus deaths, 565 new cases were reported. (Regular reviews of death certificate data maintained in Vital Records reporting systems are conducted by MDHHS staff three times per week. As a part of this process, records that identify COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death are compared against all laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS). If a death certificate is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case and that record in the MDSS does not indicate the individual died, the MDSS record is updated to indicate the death and the appropriate local health department is notified. These matched deaths are then included with mortality information posted to the Michigan Coronavirus website. As a result of the most recent assessment, today’s data includes 14 additional deaths identified by this methodology.)

Friday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 748 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 16 more coronavirus deaths, 1,121 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today includes 9 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 9 more coronavirus deaths, 517 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 69 (+1) deaths and 1,537 (+7) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 15 (+0) deaths and 369 (+6) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 10 (+0) deaths and 636 (+0) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Ask Dr. Bob: What’s this new coronavirus saliva test?

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Moss
This past weekend, the FDA approved a new “saliva test” for coronavirus.

National

S&P 500 closes at a record, erasing last of pandemic losses

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The benchmark index notched a modest 0.2% gain to beat its previous record high set on Feb. 19, before the pandemic shut down businesses around the world and knocked economies into their worst recessions in decades.

National Politics

DNC night 2: Delegates to cast their votes

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
Democrats gather for second night to make the case to elect Joe Biden as the next President of the United States.

National Politics

Cities sue Census Bureau over ending 2020 head count early

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than a half-dozen cities, counties and civil right groups have sued the Trump administration, saying there was no justification for its decision to cut the 2020 census short by a month.

Latest News

National Politics

Floridians voting by mail in huge numbers compared to 2016

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As of Monday, more than 2.1 million people had cast mail-in ballots with more still coming in. That compares to fewer than 1.3 million in the 2016 primary.

Coronavirus

France mandating masks at all workplaces as virus reawakens

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The announcement by the Labor Ministry makes France one of the relatively few countries in the world that’s universally requiring workers to wear masks on the job.

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 28 more coronavirus deaths, 850 new cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.8%.

Coronavirus

Notre Dame reports 89 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
There have been a total of 147 confirmed cases from 927 tests since August 3.

Coronavirus

Babies born during pandemic: expecting during the unexpected

Updated: 5 hours ago
Babies born during pandemic: expecting during the unexpected

Coronavirus

Ask Dr. Bob: Coronavirus saliva tests

Updated: 5 hours ago
Ask Dr. Bob: Coronavirus saliva tests