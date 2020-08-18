Man arrested after LaPorte County pursuit now charged with murder

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man arrested following a police pursuit in June is now being charged with first-degree murder.

Police were looking for Jose Zavala, 38, in connection to a May homicide in Wheeling, Illinois. He led deputies on a chase in northern LaPorte County on June 17, and when it ended, he gave police a fake name.

He has been held in the LaPorte County Jail since then. Wheeling Police Detectives came to Indiana to interview Zavala, and have charged him with first-degree murder. That charge comes out of Cook County, Illinois.

Zavala is being held without bond until he can be extradited back to Illinois.

