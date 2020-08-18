Advertisement

Man arrested after LaPorte County pursuit now charged with murder

Jose Zavala
Jose Zavala(LaPorte County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man arrested following a police pursuit in June is now being charged with first-degree murder.

Police were looking for Jose Zavala, 38, in connection to a May homicide in Wheeling, Illinois. He led deputies on a chase in northern LaPorte County on June 17, and when it ended, he gave police a fake name.

He has been held in the LaPorte County Jail since then. Wheeling Police Detectives came to Indiana to interview Zavala, and have charged him with first-degree murder. That charge comes out of Cook County, Illinois.

Zavala is being held without bond until he can be extradited back to Illinois.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Dangerous conditions on Lake Michigan Tuesday; Low humidity, sunny skies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
High waves on Lake Michigan with strong winds from the north.

Crime

Community still hurting one day after nine-year-old dies of gunshot wound

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
Police say Tra'Von Barnett was shot while "young juveniles were playing with a gun" and after speaking with multiple neighbors, they say Barnett's brother may have accidentally pulled the trigger.

News

Gun safety at home could prevent another tragedy

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
According to Brady United, every day, 8 children and teens are unintentionally injured or killed due to an unlocked or unsupervised gun in the home.

Parent's Playbook

Staff member at Knox Community Schools tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
The superintendent says they were notified this morning of the positive case out of the high school.

Latest News

News

Officer saves man from burning vehicle

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
New Carlisle Police Officer Jess Fisher helped save a man from a burning SUV on Saturday.

News

Deadly intersection along US 31 still waiting on safety improvements

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
Its a project that’s been discussed for years; looking at safety improvements along US-31 where it intersects IN-110. That intersection saw another fatal crash over the weekend.

Michigan

Sturgis public safety director on leave after crash

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Public Safety Director in Sturgis is on administrative leave following an overnight crash.

News

Man charged in May motorcycle crash

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A man has been charged in connection with a motorcycle crash that left his passenger seriously hurt.

AP

Trump says he’ll send feds if NYC can’t stop bloodshed

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
According to police, 51 people were shot from Friday through Sunday, six of whom died from their injuries.

Michigan

Reward offered for info in Michigan City shooting

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Michigan City Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone that comes forward with cell phone video that leads to the arrest of those involved in a deadly shooting last week.