Indiana reports 28 more coronavirus deaths, 850 new cases

7-day positivity rates for Indiana counties
7-day positivity rates for Indiana counties(IN.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 28 more coronavirus deaths and 850 new cases on Tuesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.8%. (Monday: 8.1%. Sunday: 8%. Saturday: 7.7%. Friday: 7.6%. Thursday: 7.8%. Wednesday: 7.7%.)

At least 2,954 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, and there have been at least 81,847 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Monday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 603 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 750 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 1,096 new cases were reported.

Friday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 1,079 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 20 more coronavirus deaths, 1,046 new cases were reported.

Wednesday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 671 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 3,938 (+54) cases and 91 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 5,190 (+37) cases and 93 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,011 (+1) cases and 30 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 888 (+2) cases and 12 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 814 (+0) cases and 23 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 575 (+1) cases and 10 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 184 (+0) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 184 (+4) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 87 (+1) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

