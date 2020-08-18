Holcomb announces steps to address equality and inclusion

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced steps he will immediately take in state government to address equity and inclusion.

Holcomb will create Indiana's first-ever chief equity, inclusion and opportunity officer, who will drive systemic change to remove hurdles in the government workplace and services the state provides.

As for policing, Holcomb announced he will require the use of body cameras for every frontline Indiana State Police Trooper by the spring of 2021.

Additionally, a third-party review of state police and law enforcement academy curriculum and training at the Indiana Law Enforcement academy will be required.

“What I’ve laid out today are actions in a broad effort to make sure Indiana is a place where every Hoosier has an equal opportunity and access to achieve our founders’ vision of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Achieving that vision requires we address root causes and remove barriers that have built up for centuries,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb will also direct the management performance hub to create a public disparity data portal.

