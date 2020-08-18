Face mask ordinance read at St. Joseph County Council meeting
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -
At a meeting Tuesday, the St. Joseph County Council read an ordinance that would require people to wear a face mask in certain public locations, in order to help reduce the spread of the virus.
Under the ordinance, people would be fined if they are caught not wearing a mask.
The ordinance is expected to be discussed again at the next council meeting.
Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.