Face mask ordinance read at St. Joseph County Council meeting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

At a meeting Tuesday, the St. Joseph County Council read an ordinance that would require people to wear a face mask in certain public locations, in order to help reduce the spread of the virus.

Under the ordinance, people would be fined if they are caught not wearing a mask.

The ordinance is expected to be discussed again at the next council meeting.

