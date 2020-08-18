Dangerous conditions on Lake Michigan Tuesday; Low humidity, sunny skies

HIGH swimming risk at Berrien and La Porte County beaches Tuesday. Winds whipping 10-15 mph out of the north creating 3-5 foot waves and rip currents.

TODAY:

Sunny skies with dry conditions from morning to evening. High temperatures in the upper 70s. A nice breeze with low levels of humidity.

TONIGHT:

Cooling down drastically. Lows in the mid 50s as you wake up on Wednesday. Dry, clear, calm.

TOMORROW:

Light winds from the NE with highs reaching the low 80s. Abundant sunshine. Rain-free into the upcoming weekend.

