Dangerous conditions on Lake Michigan Tuesday; Low humidity, sunny skies
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HIGH swimming risk at Berrien and La Porte County beaches Tuesday. Winds whipping 10-15 mph out of the north creating 3-5 foot waves and rip currents.
TODAY:
Sunny skies with dry conditions from morning to evening. High temperatures in the upper 70s. A nice breeze with low levels of humidity.
TONIGHT:
Cooling down drastically. Lows in the mid 50s as you wake up on Wednesday. Dry, clear, calm.
TOMORROW:
Light winds from the NE with highs reaching the low 80s. Abundant sunshine. Rain-free into the upcoming weekend.
