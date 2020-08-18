Cardinals beat Cubs 3-1 in doubleheader opener

CHICAGO (AP) - Brad Miller hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the seventh inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 3-1 in the opener of an unusual five-game series between the NL Central rivals. Giovanny Gallegos pitched a scoreless inning for the win in the doubleheader opener. Andrew Miller got three outs for his second save. The Cardinals improved to 3-1 since they returned Saturday after a coronavirus outbreak derailed their season, leaving them idle for weeks and resulting in 18 confirmed cases in the organization.

