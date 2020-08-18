Cardinals beat Cubs 3-1 in doubleheader opener

Advertisement

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Brad Miller hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the seventh inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 3-1 in the opener of an unusual five-game series between the NL Central rivals. Giovanny Gallegos pitched a scoreless inning for the win in the doubleheader opener. Andrew Miller got three outs for his second save. The Cardinals improved to 3-1 since they returned Saturday after a coronavirus outbreak derailed their season, leaving them idle for weeks and resulting in 18 confirmed cases in the organization.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

