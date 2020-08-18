Advertisement

Brian Kelly notes two areas his team needs to clean up in camp

Kelly says fixing their tackling is Notre Dame’s main priority moving forward
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is less than a month away from the season opener against Duke.

Now, the Fighting Irish are five days into fall camp, and Brian Kelly says the Domers have a lot to clean up.

Kelly says it’s been an adjusting process for everybody, especially since the team hasn’t been able to tackle since December. Kelly says fixing their tackling is Notre Dame’s main priority moving forward along with maintaining football conditioning shape.

“Things that most [teams] would be dealing with in their fifth practice are the areas when you’ve had such a long layoff that you would expect - tackling and the conditioning element in longer drives,” Kelly said. “I was pleased with the management. You know you expect some sloppiness with quarterback-center exchange and offsides and things of that nature. We showed great discipline in that sense. By and large, those are the two things. The conditioning element and long drives more than four plays and then the tackling.”

The Fighting Irish were unable to work on their tackling and conditioning on Monday. They had the day off.

The Domers will be back on the practice field on Tuesday.

