Bote, Cubs rally past Cardinals 5-4 for doubleheader split

David Bote hit a three-run homer in Chicago’s four-run sixth inning
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - David Bote hit a three-run homer in Chicago’s four-run sixth inning, and the Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 for a doubleheader split. With two outs and runners on the corners, Bote put Chicago ahead to stay with a massive drive to center field off Tyler Webb for his second career pinch-hit homer. Bote belted a game-ending grand slam for his first pinch-hit shot in a 4-3 win against Washington on Aug. 12, 2018.

