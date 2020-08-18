Bote, Cubs rally past Cardinals 5-4 for doubleheader split

CHICAGO (AP) - David Bote hit a three-run homer in Chicago’s four-run sixth inning, and the Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 for a doubleheader split. With two outs and runners on the corners, Bote put Chicago ahead to stay with a massive drive to center field off Tyler Webb for his second career pinch-hit homer. Bote belted a game-ending grand slam for his first pinch-hit shot in a 4-3 win against Washington on Aug. 12, 2018.

