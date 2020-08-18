Advertisement

Boeing plans more job cuts

16,000 were already in the works
Boeing will offer a voluntary round of buyouts next week on top of already planned cuts of 16,000 workers.
Boeing will offer a voluntary round of buyouts next week on top of already planned cuts of 16,000 workers.(Source: Boeing)
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Boeing is cutting more jobs than the company previously planned.

The aerospace giant has been hit by hundreds of canceled plane orders as airlines struggle with a plunge in demand for flying during the pandemic.

The company told its employees in a memo late Monday that it’s adding a second round of buyout offers.

In April, Boeing said it would cut about 10% of its workforce, or about 16,000 positions, through a combination of buyouts, natural attrition and involuntary layoffs.

More details on the voluntary layoffs will be released next week

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Babies born during pandemic: expecting during the unexpected

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
While the pandemic has changed many things about our daily lives, one thing that hasn't changed is that babies are still being born.

National

FULL INTERVIEW: Chris Evans and Mark Kassen discuss "A Starting Point" with Jacqueline Policastro

Updated: 12 minutes ago

National

Mother of Cannon Hinnant speaks out

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
Mother of Cannon Hinnant says her son’s killing is not a race issue.

News

Homeowners to share cost of St. Joseph County leaf pickup this fall

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Mark Peterson
St. Joseph County will offer a leaf pickup program this fall, but it requires homeowners to pick up part of the tab.

Latest News

National Politics

Democrats’ Day 2 focus: Trump’s global leadership deficit

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Biden's convention gave voice to victims of the coronavirus pandemic, the related economic downturn and police violence.

News

Silver Alert issued for missing woman

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
A Silver Alert has been issued for Leah C. Semon, a 69-year-old woman who is missing from Alexandria, Indiana, and is believed to be in extreme danger.

National

S&P 500 closes at a record, erasing last of pandemic losses

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The benchmark index notched a modest 0.2% gain to beat its previous record high set on Feb. 19, before the pandemic shut down businesses around the world and knocked economies into their worst recessions in decades.

National

Victims call Golden State Killer ‘sick monster,’ ‘subhuman’

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Victims after victim lined up on Tuesday to describe Joseph DeAngelo as a “sick monster,” “horrible man” and “subhuman” who stole their innocence and changed their lives during a more than decade-long reign of rape and murder that earned him the nickname of the Golden State Killer.

News

South Bend man took part in heist against landlord

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
A South Bend man is admitting to his role in a heist against a Goshen landlord.

National Politics

DNC night 2: Delegates to cast their votes

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
Democrats gather for second night to make the case to elect Joe Biden as the next President of the United States.