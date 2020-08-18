Babies born during pandemic: expecting during the unexpected

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - While the pandemic has changed many things about our daily lives, one thing that hasn't changed is that babies are still being born.

Pregnant women have to be especially careful right now, as the CDC reports expecting mothers with COVID-19 are more likely to be hospitalized and are at an increased risk for being admitted to the ICU.

Emily Hughes gave birth to her daughter during an uncertain time in our world. “It’s weird, we live in a very uncertain time,” Hughes said. “Going in [to doctor’s offices] by myself and wearing a mask, trying to find sitters, going to the hospital without my daughter was weird.”

“We knew that we needed to limit exposure to people and each other, so we limited the hospital to just essential people,” said Amy Murray, Maternal Child Services with Saint Joseph Health Systems.

Since the pandemic began, expectant mothers are not allowed to bring someone along to doctor’s visits but they are allowed a support person in labor and delivery.

“A new mom comes in ready for a marathon of joy and healthcare combined,” said Dr. Neil Sink, MD. “You add in the pandemic and it’s this layer of anxiety and fear of the unknown. It’s been a challenge.”

Dr. Neil Sink is one of the many OB/GYN Specialists with Saint Joseph Health Systems delivering babies during a pandemic.

“For a pregnant woman that already has a natural level of anxiety and protection over the baby, and wondering how well this will go,” Dr. Sink said. “To add in that fear, there’s more of a need to calm those fears down.”

Dr. Sink says there probably is a small increased risk for pregnant women during the pandemic, but there’s not enough research yet.

One day, Emily will tell little Louise about her grand entrance, and the way she brought joy into an unexpected world.

