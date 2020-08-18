Ask Dr. Bob: What’s this new coronavirus saliva test?

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Simple, affordable and available.

This past weekend, the FDA approved a new “saliva test” for coronavirus.

But how does it work?

Dr. Bob Cassady of the South Bend Clinic is breaking it down.

Dr. Bob Cassady: It’s an exciting test. One thing we need to think about with regard to this test is how do we really test for coronavirus at all? When we step back and look at this process, it’s really incredible that we can detect a virus inside of a person and know whether they have it or not. The reason for that is a virus is a microscopic, tiny collection of proteins and the fact that we can get that out of someone and detect that in a lab is really amazing, but it’s also complex and somewhat difficult to do. You know we’ve developed the technology, so it seems very easy but the technology behind it is complex. That complexity contains a couple of problems when we are trying to fight a pandemic. 1 is cost, you know all of the chemicals needed to preserve the virus and break it down so that we can detect it costs money and it can be expensive and then also supplies needed can be disrupted by supply chain difficulties. These researchers from Yale were trying to think about how we can fight the pandemic better with an easier way to test that isn’t impacted by matters of cost and supply chain, so one thing they thought about is salvia. They found that the virus is well preserved in salvia and obviously salvia is very cheap, it’s just there, we don’t have to do anything for it. Since it’s more simple, they are able to use infrastructure that’s already in place around the country, rather than having to buy a new machine and get it installed, they can use things already there. The hope would be that with a simpler collection device in our labs, then we can really ramp up the volume of testing which would be helpful in fighting the pandemic.

