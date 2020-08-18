A sunny and comfortable week, the heat makes a return as we head into the weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Temperatures in the upper 70s today lead to a more pleasant feel around Michiana. A clear and cool evening is on tap. Overnight we will fall into the middle 50s. If you head out this evening you may need a light jacket or even a sweater. Summer heat does come back as we head into the weekend.

Lots of sunshine was present with a few high clouds Tuesday. A great day to get out and enjoy the sunshine. Although if you were planning to hit the beach you saw red flags flying. A high swim danger posted for Tuesday with waves of 3-5 feet and rip currents possible. This High swim danger remains in effect through this evening. Don’t worry better swimming weather is on the way later this week as our breeze from the north will shift out of the South.

Lots of sunshine will fill the skies through the end of this week. A more comfortable feel will be coming to an end as we near the weekend. Humidity will be increasing as the heat returns. Temperatures will increase nearing 90 again by the weekend. The heat index will likely reach the low to middle 90s. The heat will then be met with our next chance for scattered showers and storms over the weekend with more chances of storms beyond that.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cooling off. Temperatures falling through the 60s and into the middle 50s. A sweater may be needed overnight. Low of 53.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine on the way. A calmer day with less of a breeze. Temperatures warm back up a bit. High of 81.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Another clear, cool and comfortable night. Temperatures getting into that sweater weather category yet again. Low of 55.

THURSDAY: The warming trend will continue. Lots of sunshine and still comfortable. High of 84.

Daily Climate Report:

Tuesday’s High: 79

Tuesday’s Low: 62

Precipitation: 0.00″

