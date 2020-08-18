Advertisement

A sunny and comfortable week, the heat makes a return as we head into the weekend

Sunshine this week with a gradual warming trend. Temperatures will be likely near the 90 degree mark by Saturday with increasing humidity as well. No chances for rain until later in the weekend and scattered chances after that.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Temperatures in the upper 70s today lead to a more pleasant feel around Michiana. A clear and cool evening is on tap. Overnight we will fall into the middle 50s. If you head out this evening you may need a light jacket or even a sweater. Summer heat does come back as we head into the weekend.

Lots of sunshine was present with a few high clouds Tuesday. A great day to get out and enjoy the sunshine. Although if you were planning to hit the beach you saw red flags flying. A high swim danger posted for Tuesday with waves of 3-5 feet and rip currents possible. This High swim danger remains in effect through this evening. Don’t worry better swimming weather is on the way later this week as our breeze from the north will shift out of the South.

Lots of sunshine will fill the skies through the end of this week. A more comfortable feel will be coming to an end as we near the weekend. Humidity will be increasing as the heat returns. Temperatures will increase nearing 90 again by the weekend. The heat index will likely reach the low to middle 90s. The heat will then be met with our next chance for scattered showers and storms over the weekend with more chances of storms beyond that.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cooling off. Temperatures falling through the 60s and into the middle 50s. A sweater may be needed overnight. Low of 53.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine on the way. A calmer day with less of a breeze. Temperatures warm back up a bit. High of 81.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Another clear, cool and comfortable night. Temperatures getting into that sweater weather category yet again. Low of 55.

THURSDAY: The warming trend will continue. Lots of sunshine and still comfortable. High of 84.

Daily Climate Report:

Tuesday’s High: 79

Tuesday’s Low: 62

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Tuesday PM Weather WNDU

Updated: 42 minutes ago

First Alert Weather

Dangerous conditions on Lake Michigan Tuesday; Low humidity, sunny skies

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
High waves on Lake Michigan with strong winds from the north.

First Alert Weather

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU First Alert Weather 8-18-2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
High waves on Lake Michigan with strong winds from the north.

Forecast

Wall to wall sunshine this week, next chance of rain is not until the weekend

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
There will be plenty of sunshine this week. Lower humidity will also bring a more pleasant feel to Michiana through the end of the week. Get out those sprinklers, no rainfall chances until the weekend.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Monday PM Weather

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT

Forecast

Sunny and comfortable this week, moderate swim risk for Monday

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 7:06 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
A High swim risk stays in effect for the rest of Sunday and a moderate swim danger is up for Monday. Stay safe and dry through Monday. Lots of sunshine is on the way and feeling more comfortable too. Better beach days ahead.

First Alert Weather

Sunday PM Weather WNDU

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT

Forecast

High swim danger Sunday, Lots of sunshine on tap for the week

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 9:20 AM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
High swimming danger along lake Michigan Sunday with 3-5 foot waves and rip currents likely throughout the day. When the waves are high, stay dry. Lots of sunshine on the way so much better beach days are coming this week.

First Alert Weather

Sunday AM Weather WNDU

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 9:05 AM EDT

Forecast

Scattered showers possible through Sunday morning

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT
|
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
A few scattered showers with a potential rumble of thunder will be present as a cold front moves across the region. We stay warm and Humid through Sunday. Then a nice dry and more pleasant stretch of weather.