Wall to wall sunshine this week, next chance of rain is not until the weekend

There will be plenty of sunshine this week. Lower humidity will also bring a more pleasant feel to Michiana through the end of the week. Get out those sprinklers, no rainfall chances until the weekend.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Partly cloudy skies were present Monday, but we did warm up. 84 the high for South Bend, Tuesday will be a little cooler. A few showers across extreme southern Pulaski county on Monday were our last chance of rain until the weekend. Overnight clouds do clear out and we will cool off. A low expected to be in the upper 50s across Michiana. We will be comfortable as well. lower dewpoints also present this week.

Wall to wall sunshine is on tap for this week. Tuesday through Friday looks exceptional. No chance of rain comes back into the picture until late in the day on Saturday ahead of an approaching cold front on Sunday evening. Since we are so dry, those sprinklers will again be getting a workout this week especially due to abnormally dry conditions already present in Michiana.

Tuesday looks cooler with a high expected in the upper 70s, then we gradually warm up to the upper 80s by Saturday. The humidity will make a return but not until the end of this week. Get out and enjoy the sunshine and pleasant feel while it lasts. After next weekend the forecast looks a bit unsettled with more chances for scattered thunderstorms.

MONDAY NIGHT: Few clouds especially South with clouds clearing overnight. It will be cool clear and comfortable. Low of 57.

TUESDAY: HIGH swim danger with waves of 3-5 feet and rip currents possible along Michigan and Indiana beaches. Wall to wall sunshine with a bit of a break from any humidity. A pleasant feel with temperatures in the upper 70s. High of 77.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear skies will let us cool off and almost become a bit chilly. Low of 53.

WEDNESDAY: Another great sunny day with low humidity. Temperatures up a bit from Monday. High of 81.

Daily Climate Report:

Monday’s High: 84

Monday’s Low: 62

Precipitation: 0.00″

