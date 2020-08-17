Advertisement

US 31 bypass project makes progress

By Mark Peterson
Published: Aug. 17, 2020
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - This week marks the beginning of the end of the US 31 bypass project in Berrien County.

Work on the road stopped some 15 years ago with the northern and southern portions a couple of miles short of connecting.

That connection is now scheduled to be completed by the fall of 2022.

Work on the first of many projects needed to make that happen is slated to start this week.

“There’s so many moving parts to this project. It’s two and a half years, it’s $122.5 million, it’s a huge project,” said MDOT spokesman Nick Schrippa.

The first part involves reconstructing the I-94 Business Loop, going from four lanes to two with a left turn lane and building a roundabout at the Crystal Avenue intersection.

Schrippa says the southern leg of U.S. 31 will not connect directly with the northern portion, but will rather meet I-94 st the Business Loop interchange.

“You’re going to come up on I-94 where the Business Loop is and then your going to hit a sweep ramp to your right that’s going to take you to the east. You’re going to be on that seventh lane, that ancillary lane of I-94. It’s going to take you a mile or two and then that lane is going to turn into a ramp that takes you to continue north on 31,” Schrippa said.

The project calls for a half dozen bridges to be built or rehabbed.

Work on a new bridge on Britain Avenue avenue will start this fall.

Progress on this and other road projects in the State of Michigan can be tracked Through midrive:

