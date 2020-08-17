Swimming advisories extended for parts of Lake Michigan

PORTAGE, Ind. - The National Weather Service has extended swimming advisories for parts of Lake Michigan as forecasters predict high waves and strong currents.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that beach hazard statements were issued Sunday and now run into Tuesday evening and that officials are urging people to stay out of the water.

Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana are under advisories. So are Cook and Lake counties in Illinois and Michigan’s Berrien County.

A 16-year-old boy went missing Sunday after he was pulled under the water in Portage, Indiana. Four other swimmers were rescued.

A man also was rescued Sunday from the lake at Porter Beach.

Two men were rescued Sunday evening from the lake in western Michigan’s Park Township.