Sturgis public safety director on leave after crash

STURGIS, Mich. (WNDU) - The Public Safety Director in Sturgis is on administrative leave following an overnight crash.

According to our sister station WOOD-TV, the city manager says Geoffrey Smith was involved in a crash while off duty, and alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The city manager did not say where the crash happened.

Smith was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and according to jail records, he was booked and posted bail.

Police are currently investigating.

