Advertisement

Sturgis public safety director on leave after crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, Mich. (WNDU) - The Public Safety Director in Sturgis is on administrative leave following an overnight crash.

According to our sister station WOOD-TV, the city manager says Geoffrey Smith was involved in a crash while off duty, and alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The city manager did not say where the crash happened.

Smith was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and according to jail records, he was booked and posted bail.

Police are currently investigating.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gun safety at home could prevent another tragedy

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
According to Brady United, every day, 8 children and teens are unintentionally injured or killed due to an unlocked or unsupervised gun in the home.

Parent's Playbook

Staff member at Knox Community Schools tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Carly Miller
The superintendent says they were notified this morning of the positive case out of the high school.

News

Officer saves man from burning vehicle

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
New Carlisle Police Officer Jess Fisher helped save a man from a burning SUV on Saturday.

News

Deadly intersection along US 31 still waiting on safety improvements

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Zach Horner
Its a project that’s been discussed for years; looking at safety improvements along US-31 where it intersects IN-110. That intersection saw another fatal crash over the weekend.

Latest News

News

Man charged in May motorcycle crash

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
A man has been charged in connection with a motorcycle crash that left his passenger seriously hurt.

AP

Trump says he’ll send feds if NYC can’t stop bloodshed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
According to police, 51 people were shot from Friday through Sunday, six of whom died from their injuries.

Michigan

Reward offered for info in Michigan City shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Michigan City Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone that comes forward with cell phone video that leads to the arrest of those involved in a deadly shooting last week.

Michigan

US 31 bypass project makes progress

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Peterson
This week marks the beginning of the end of the US 31 bypass project in Berrien County.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 1 more coronavirus death, 465 new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michigan health officials reported 1 more coronavirus death and 465 new cases on Monday.

News

Silver Alert issued for missing 15-year-old girl

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A Silver Alert has been issued for Shaelie Lynn Stephens, a 15-year-old who is believed to be in extreme danger.