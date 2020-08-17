Staff member at Knox Community Schools tests positive for COVID-19

KNOX, Ind. (WNDU) - A staff member at Knox Community Schools has tested positive for COVID-19.

The superintendent says they were notified this morning of the positive case out of the high school.

Through contact tracing, two other staff members and seven students were identified as coming in close contact with the staff member who tested positive.

Parents were notified and those students were sent home today.

They will transition to online learning starting tomorrow for the next 10 school days.

This is the ninth day of school for Knox Community Schools, and their first positive case.

“Every day we have to be flexible, but what we can’t be is ever treat our kids unsafely or our staff unsafely. As I sit here today, if my grandkids were attending our school district, I would feel quite confident in sending them to school tomorrow with the measures we have taken today,” said Knox Community Schools Superintendent Dr. William Reichhart.

The superintendent says based on guidance from the county board of health, no further measures need to be taken.

