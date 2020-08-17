Advertisement

Southwest Michigan shoreline sees high swim risk Sunday

By Carly Miller
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The swim risk was high along the southern shores of Lake Michigan on Sunday.

16 News Now was at Warren Dunes State Park to see what that meant for beach goers.

Sunday was another day along southwest Michigan shorelines where red flags were out.

This means that the danger of swimming was high due to waves of three to five feet.

According to Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources website, the red flag means that no one should be in the water or swimming at all, but that didn’t stop some beach goers.

People of all ages were seen enjoying the water Sunday afternoon, despite the high swim risk.

16 News Now has recently reported on multiple drownings in Lake Michigan.

So it is incredibly important for everyone to pay close attention to what the swim conditions are to avoid getting caught in any dangerous rip currents.

To learn more about swim safety for your next trip to the beach, click here.

