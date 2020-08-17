Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing 15-year-old girl

Shaelie Lynn Stephens
Shaelie Lynn Stephens(Decatur County Sheriff’s Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENSBURG, Ind. (WNDU) - A Silver Alert has been issued for Shaelie Lynn Stephens, a 15-year-old who is believed to be in extreme danger.

She may be with two white males in their late teens or early 20′s and possibly in a late model white Chevrolet Cavalier.

From the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department:

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Decatur County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Shaelie Lynn Stephens, 15 year old white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 115 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a red hoodie and ripped jeans. She may be in the company of two white males late teens or early 20′s and possibly in a late model white Chevrolet Cavalier.

Shaelie is missing from Greensburg, Indiana which is 54 miles southwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 01:01 am.  She is believed to be in extreme danger and may be in need of medical attention.

If you have any information on Shaelie Lynn Stephens, contact the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department at 812-222-4911 or 911.

This concludes this Silver Alert.

