Riley Wildcats hope to continue success on the football field

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Riley Wildcats start their season on Friday night, and they have big goals for 2020.

“I think this year we just want to win games, play hard and just try to win every game we can,” Riley senior football player Tyson Lee said. “Day-by-day, just work hard every day and take it game-by-game. Try to go deep in playoffs. That’s everybody’s dreams and ambitions right now. Just working hard.”

The Riley football seniors currently have the program's best three year stretch since 1995 to 1997.

Things will be different now that Justin Kinzie is filling in as the interim head coach for Jarvis Edison but the expectations for the Wildcats remain the same.

“As far as the on-field expectations, all we can do everyday is just be 1-0,” Kinzie said. “Right now, we are at a stage where we are still competing against ourselves. We are working to change our best. Our best is what we did yesterday. Today, we are here to change our best.”

That hard work starts in a match up with Michigan City this Friday at Jackson Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM

Be sure to tune into 16 News Now on Friday night as we kick off our first Friday Night Football of the year.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.