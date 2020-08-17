Advertisement

Riley Wildcats hope to continue success on the football field

The Riley football seniors currently have the program's best three year stretch since 1995 to 1997
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Riley Wildcats start their season on Friday night, and they have big goals for 2020.

“I think this year we just want to win games, play hard and just try to win every game we can,” Riley senior football player Tyson Lee said. “Day-by-day, just work hard every day and take it game-by-game. Try to go deep in playoffs. That’s everybody’s dreams and ambitions right now. Just working hard.”

The Riley football seniors currently have the program's best three year stretch since 1995 to 1997.

Things will be different now that Justin Kinzie is filling in as the interim head coach for Jarvis Edison but the expectations for the Wildcats remain the same.

“As far as the on-field expectations, all we can do everyday is just be 1-0,” Kinzie said. “Right now, we are at a stage where we are still competing against ourselves. We are working to change our best. Our best is what we did yesterday. Today, we are here to change our best.”

That hard work starts in a match up with Michigan City this Friday at Jackson Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM

Be sure to tune into 16 News Now on Friday night as we kick off our first Friday Night Football of the year.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Fighting Irish WR Kevin Austin sidelined 8-12 weeks after foot surgery

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly says Austin is not allowed to put any weight on his foot for four weeks, and he’s handling the recovery process quite well.

High School

Riley Wildcats hope to continue success on the football field

Updated: 6 hours ago
Riley Wildcats hope to continue success on the football field

Notre Dame

Education key for low coronavirus positivity rate among Notre Dame Football

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Megan Smedley
As practice plays on, the Irish continue to see low coronavirus rates with just four total cases.

Sports

Education key for low coronavirus positivity rate among Notre Dame Football

Updated: 18 hours ago
Head coach Brian Kelly says the program is doing everything they can to keep it that way.

Latest News

Nhl

Crawford stars as Blackhawks beat Golden Knights 3-1

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Corey Crawford made 48 saves in a stellar performance, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 to stay alive in their first-round playoff series.

Mlb

Arcia, Hiura power Brewers over Cubs 6-5

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT
|
By John Jackson
Keston Hiura and Orlando Arcia homered, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5 for their third straight win against the NL Central leaders.

Mlb

White Sox hit 4 straight HRs vs Cardinals reliever in debut

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT
|
By Andrew Seligman
The Chicago White Sox tied a major league record with four consecutive home runs, all against reliever Roel Ramirez in his major league debut, and went on to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2.

Mlb

Indians beat Tigers for 20th straight time, Reyes hits 2 HRs

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT
|
By Matt Schoch
The Cleveland Indians beat Detroit for the 20th straight time, nearing the major league record for most wins by a team over a single opponent, as Franmil Reyes hit two home runs to defeat the Tigers 8-5.

Auto Racing

An Andretti wins 1st Indy 500 pole for family in 33 years

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT
|
By Jenna Fryer
Marco Andretti won the pole for the Indianapolis 500 in a lightning-fast first step toward snapping the infamous “Andretti Curse” at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Nhl

Fleury, Golden Knights beat Blackhawks for 3-0 series lead

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 12:04 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 26 shots and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 to take a 3-0 lead in their first round series.