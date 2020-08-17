Reward offered for info in Michigan City shooting

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Michigan City Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone that comes forward with cell phone video that leads to the arrest of those involved in a deadly shooting last week.

27-year-old Darius Mitchell was shot last Tuesday in the 900 block of Southwind Drive at Garden Estates, also known as Pinetree Court.

Police say a group of 50 or more people were there when they arrived, and they've received credible information that the activities leading up to the shooting were captured on cell phone video.

The reward is being offered on a first come, first serve basis.

You’re asked to contact Detective Sergeant Anna Painter at 219-874-3221, extension 1077.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.