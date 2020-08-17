Parent’s Playbook: Goshen Community Schools return to in-person instruction

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen Community Schools started the 2020-2021 school year completely virtual last week.

But today, teachers and students will both be back in the school, physically, in the district.

Secondary students will be on a hybrid schedule where only half of them report to school and the other half are engaged in online learning. But it will be a concentrated, isolated, shortened day for elementary students.

Joshua Short takes us inside the largest elementary school in the district to show parents and students what things will look like.

