Officer saves man from burning vehicle

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) --

A man has serious burns following a weekend crash in New Carlisle.

On Saturday morning, sometime after 4 a.m., a SUV crashed into a parked car and house in the 500 block of East Michigan Street. Then, the vehicle burst into flames.

A passerby and New Carlisle Police Officer Jess Fisher managed to rescue the SUV driver. It was the second time Fisher had been in a situation like this, but in the first case, someone unfortunately passed away. Fisher is grateful the outcome on Saturday was different.

“I was determined I wasn’t going to let him be in that vehicle. One way or another, I was going to get him out because I wasn’t going through what I went through before. I wanted to make sure he had another chance with his family,” said Fisher.

Some might call him a hero for saving the driver.

“I’m just doing my job,” he responded.

Fisher and the passerby have minor burns. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

