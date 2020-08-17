Advertisement

Notre Dame takes extra precautions in football practice

Kelly says Notre Dame has a plan in place for many scenarios including if Kelly himself, a member of the coaching staff or players test positive for COVID-19
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame’s season opener against Duke is less than a month away, and this season, Brian Kelly has a lot more on his plate due to the uncertainty of players or coaches contracting the coronavirus.

Kelly says Notre Dame has a plan in place for many scenarios including if Kelly himself, a member of the coaching staff or players test positive for COVID-19.

Kelly says everyone has a backup. Right now, the team is also giving more reps to second and third string players so that if one of the starters tests positive, the backups will be ready to compete on Saturdays.

“We have to practice accordingly, but it’s not changing us to the point where our front line players are not getting prepared properly for being the best players they can be,” Kelly said. “You’ve got to be aware of it. You’ve got to have a plan. You’ve got to make sure they get the proper reps so if they are called upon, they can go out and execute and help you win.”

None of the Irish got any reps on the practice field today. The football team had a day off and will return to practice tomorrow.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Fighting Irish WR Kevin Austin sidelined 8-12 weeks after foot surgery

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly says Austin is not allowed to put any weight on his foot for four weeks, and he’s handling the recovery process quite well.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame takes extra precautions in football practice

Updated: 1 hours ago
Notre Dame takes extra precautions in football practice

Notre Dame

Fighting Irish WR Kevin Austin sidelined 8-12 weeks after foot surgery

Updated: 8 hours ago
Fighting Irish WR Kevin Austin sidelined 8-12 weeks after foot surgery

Notre Dame

Education key for low coronavirus positivity rate among Notre Dame Football

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Megan Smedley
As practice plays on, the Irish continue to see low coronavirus rates with just four total cases.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Kelly wants student-athletes to know that they can affect change

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT
|
By Megan Smedley
This year the team is coming together off the field as well.

Notre Dame

Kelly: Players are “all in” to have a college football season

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly also says his team has been “all in” on the practice field.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football is “excited” to compete for an ACC Championship

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:11 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Kelly says that gives his team some extra motivation heading into the season.

Notre Dame

Kelly excited to be in ACC this season

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:43 AM EDT
Kelly excited to be in ACC this season

Notre Dame

Notre Dame going "all in" to play football

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:38 AM EDT
Notre Dame going "all in" to play football

Notre Dame

Kelly is impressed with Ian Book’s leadership during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:17 AM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
Book is entering his third year as QB1 at Notre Dame, and Kelly likes where his head is at.