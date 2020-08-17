Notre Dame takes extra precautions in football practice

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame’s season opener against Duke is less than a month away, and this season, Brian Kelly has a lot more on his plate due to the uncertainty of players or coaches contracting the coronavirus.

Kelly says Notre Dame has a plan in place for many scenarios including if Kelly himself, a member of the coaching staff or players test positive for COVID-19.

Kelly says everyone has a backup. Right now, the team is also giving more reps to second and third string players so that if one of the starters tests positive, the backups will be ready to compete on Saturdays.

“We have to practice accordingly, but it’s not changing us to the point where our front line players are not getting prepared properly for being the best players they can be,” Kelly said. “You’ve got to be aware of it. You’ve got to have a plan. You’ve got to make sure they get the proper reps so if they are called upon, they can go out and execute and help you win.”

None of the Irish got any reps on the practice field today. The football team had a day off and will return to practice tomorrow.

